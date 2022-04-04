NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,353,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.