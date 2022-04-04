Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
NSRGY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. The company had a trading volume of 201,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,257. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $112.19 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Nestlé (Get Rating)
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
