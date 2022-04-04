Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $540.94.

NFLX stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.49. 42,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,143. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

