Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NHS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,850. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.