New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $17,944,000.00 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

