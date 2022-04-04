New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23.
