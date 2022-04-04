New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,032 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,482,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

