New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

