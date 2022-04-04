New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 821,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,459,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

