New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.