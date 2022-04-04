New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,419 shares of company stock worth $5,158,140 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

About Andersons (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.