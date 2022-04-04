New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

