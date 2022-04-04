Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,214. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
