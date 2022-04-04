NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.67. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 17,995 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $754.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.39.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
