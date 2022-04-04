NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

