NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $74,445.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 348,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,860. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,161.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $5,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

