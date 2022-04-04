NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 181,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.