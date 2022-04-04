NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.75.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.69. 218,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,600. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -260.85%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares in the company, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Insiders have purchased a total of 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 over the last three months.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

