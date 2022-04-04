NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 447,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NKE stock opened at $133.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

