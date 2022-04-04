Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Insider Sells £19,861.60 in Stock

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Morgan sold 16,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total value of £19,861.60 ($26,017.29).

Shares of NAVF opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.08. Nippon Active Value Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

