NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $205,000 Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in iQIYI by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

