NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $572,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $307.00 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $310.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

