NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $89,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 694 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

