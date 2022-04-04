NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $104,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

