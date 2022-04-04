NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $137,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after acquiring an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the third quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 305,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

