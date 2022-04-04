NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 21,338 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 747.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 546,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 481,963 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,845,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,678,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

