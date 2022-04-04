NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 7,706 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

