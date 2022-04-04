NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OMF stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

