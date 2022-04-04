NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 40,344 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.