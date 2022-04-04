Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

