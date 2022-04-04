Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.