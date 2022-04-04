Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 12,500 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

