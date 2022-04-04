Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 12,500 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
