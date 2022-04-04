Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,468. The stock has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

