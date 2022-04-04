Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

