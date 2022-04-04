Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

