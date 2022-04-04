NULS Market Cap Hits $51.47 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. NULS has a total market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $73.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

