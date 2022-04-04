NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 469,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,952. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

