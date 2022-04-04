NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,163,383. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $679.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.