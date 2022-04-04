NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,394. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average is $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $492,516,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

