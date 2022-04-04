Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $243.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

