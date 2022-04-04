ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 231.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.