Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $8.04 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $295,270.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.