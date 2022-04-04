OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGE. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.28 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

