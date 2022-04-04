Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading Down 4.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.24. 106,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,984,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.