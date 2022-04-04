Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

