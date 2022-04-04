Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

