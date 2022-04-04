Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $42.85

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $45.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 13,302 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
