Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Flex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omega Flex by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

