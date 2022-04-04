On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ON by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONON opened at $25.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44. ON has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

