One Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 476,707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.79 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99.

